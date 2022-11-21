J-POP Manga has released new details for The ship of Theseuswork of Toshiya Higashimoto which will arrive very soon in Italy. The publisher has revealed that the manga will be released in bimonthly. The first of ten volumes will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 23 November at the introductory price of €7.50.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Edizioni J-POP Manga presents La Nave Di Teseo by Toshiya Higashimoto

The first volume of the exciting thriller that inspired the highly successful Japanese TV series arrives in Italy on November 23rd.

“Listen Shin… Your father is a murderer. For this reason, we cannot afford to appear happy or shed tears in public. Remember, outside the house you must never laugh or cry for anything in the world.”

Milan, 21 November 2022. J-POP Manga presents The Ship of Theseus 1 from Toshiya Higashimoto: from the November 23rd the eagerly awaited first volume of the exciting thriller that drove Japan crazy in bookstores, comic shops and all online stores! A boy tormented by his past, an unsolved mystery, time jumps are just a few elements of the prodigious plot concocted by Toshiya Higashimoto in it The Ship of Theseus.

It all begins with a macabre story from the past. In 1989, in Otousu Elementary School, twenty-one people, including children and school staff, died of poisoning. Bungo Sano, the village police officer, is arrested for this crime, despite pleading innocent. Twenty-eight years later, his son Shin decides to go to the scene of the tragedy in search of clues, but is surprised by a thick fog. As it thins out, he finds himself in the village of Otousu six months before the terrible event. Could Shin’s life, irreparably tainted by the multiple murder of which his father was accused, be different if he were able to change the course of events?

The ship of Theseus it is a paradox: it is said that, a long time ago, the boat used by the hero Theseus to return from the island of Crete underwent restoration work, in order to survive the passage of time. All the old and deteriorated parts were then progressively replaced. Is it correct to say that that is still the same ship? In the same way a man is made up of his own memories, but what if these change?

Between investigations And time paradoxes the investigative adventure de The Ship of Theseus 1 begins: the first of the ten volumes of the series will be in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from November 23rd on a bimonthly basis. The digital preview is already available at this link.

The ship of Theseus 1

By Toshiya Higashimoto

1 of 10 Volumes – Complete Series, bimonthly.

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 200, B/W + Colour

Price – €7.50