Big shock for the passengers of a cruise ship: the ocean liner was not allowed to go to the destination port. The discontent is huge.

Sydney – For many people, vacation means being able to really switch off. Get out of everyday life and into your swimming trunks. If you like it particularly luxurious, take a trip on a cruise ship. Not always cheap, but you can sit back and relax for the duration of the journey.

It’s just a shame if your vacation on the cruise ship doesn’t go as hoped. This happened recently on a trip with the ocean liner P&O Pacific Adventure. 290 meters long, 36 meters wide, space for over 2,600 passengers. Their mood quickly turned sour when the cruise ship was not allowed to dock at its destination port. In the meantime, he also got frustrated Cruise passenger who criticized an alleged eating rule.

Cruise from Sydney to New Zealand: Ocean liner is too dirty – and is not allowed to dock at the destination port

Like, among other things, the Guardian reported that the P&O Pacific Adventure was on its way from Sydney, Australia to New Zealand. However, due to strict biosecurity laws, the cruise ship was not even allowed to dock in New Zealand. Specifically, this means: The hull of the ocean giant was simply too dirty. As a result, the cruise ship had to remain off the coast for an indefinite period of time.

This was of course a bitter blow for the passengers of the P&O Pacific Adventure and their holiday plans. They also felt the consequences physically. “I feel sorry for all the people who get seasick, we had five to ten meter waves almost every day,” one passenger explained to the Guardian. To make matters worse, the people on the cruise ship also had to prepare for choppy waters – and that for an indefinite period of time. An uncertainty, which also the Passengers on a cruise experienced extreme temperatures.

Shells and corals on the hull of the cruise ship spoil the trip for passengers

The fact that the P&O Pacific Adventure was not allowed to dock in New Zealand was due to the country’s strict biosecurity laws. Under special conditions, these can prevent docking. As it is said, in this specific case, three young mussels and special types of coral were the “culprits”. However, because the diving conditions were worse than expected, the mandatory cleaning of the cruise ship’s hull could not be carried out.

The P&O Pacific Adventure was scheduled to visit ports in Auckland and Wellington, but also the Fiordland National Park on its round trip to New Zealand from November 20th to December 3rd. However, the cruise ship passengers then had to postpone their plans. According to that Guardian Some passengers on the ocean liner wanted to celebrate their birthday or wedding anniversary. There were even plans to get married in certain places in New Zealand. None of this could take place. Accordingly, there was great disappointment and displeasure among those affected.

“My wife and I are on this shabby cruise to nowhere”: Violent reactions to travel failure

On one especially for them cruise The Facebook page set up gave passengers a platform to vent their frustration. “Many people from different countries only have the opportunity to visit New Zealand once in their lives, we could have taken flights but we chose P&O because we trusted you,” was one of the comments, which quite clearly expressed the author’s feelings expresses.

Some passengers also couldn’t resist making hateful comments. “My wife and I are on this shabby cruise to nowhere,” another comment said.

The most emotional contribution was probably made by a new wife who made no secret of her great disappointment due to the spoiled cruise. “Why could they [P&O] not organize to clean the hull before departure? This was our honeymoon cruise to New Zealand (…) We are very disappointed and sad because we were looking forward to spending our honeymoon in beautiful New Zealand. (…) We will never have this opportunity again because we only have a honeymoon together”.

Frustration that is all too understandable. One happened on another cruise Shocking moment when a passenger fell from the ship into the sea.

After “passenger outcry”: Cruise company must accommodate guests financially

There was literally no alternative for the cruise company to offer compensation to the passengers. As an immediate response to the numerous complaints from passengers on the ultimately disappointing trip on the P&O Pacific Adventure, a 50 percent discount was initially offered for future cruises.

This caused an “outcry from passengers”. Once again, the cruise company P&O felt it was its duty: it made a new offer to the angry and frustrated passengers. In addition to an onboard credit of $300 (about 180 euros) per person, the company offered a refund. But also just a small consolation for the people who wanted to experience and celebrate special moments on the cruise. And all because of a few shells and corals. (han)