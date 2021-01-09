After performing the PCR on the entire crew on Thursday 7th, another thirteen positives were detected, which were added to the previous 17 The Hespérides, the day of his departure, last December 30. / JM Rodríguez / AGM

The oceanographic research vessel ‘Hespérides’ has been docked in the port of Las Palmas since last January 4 after four positive cases have been detected by Covid-19. To them, another thirteen positives had to be added after performing the rapid antigen test on all personnel in port.

After carrying out the PCR on the entire crew on Thursday 7th, another thirteen positives were detected, now the total is thirty. All those affected are well, with mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

Given this situation, the ship’s crew will be quarantined as of this Saturday. At the end of this, new PCR tests will be carried out and once it has been ensured that the ship is free of coronavirus, the deployment would resume.