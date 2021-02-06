The Fortuna vessel has begun laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters, reports RIA Newsreferring to the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

The company noted that all work is carried out in accordance with the required permits.

The project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In December, with the help of the Fortuna pipelayer, one of the sections of the pipeline in German waters was completed.

As the agency notes, by now, out of 2,460 kilometers, it remains to lay about 148 kilometers of the pipeline, including 120 kilometers in the waters of Denmark and 28 in the waters of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Formerly head of the Bundestag Foreign Policy Committee Norbert Röttgen suggested that Russia, the US and the EU begin negotiations, during which they agree on the suspension of the construction of Nord Stream 2. In his opinion, the pause is necessary to “dispel the concerns of the West.”

In addition, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden considers this project a “bad deal” for Europe.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, in turn, called the US sanctions against “Nord Stream 2” hostile actions.