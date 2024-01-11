The Costa Firenze set sail from Savona on its last voyage under the colors of Costa Crociere. Once she returns to her home port on January 21st, she will be transferred to the Cadiz shipyard where the adaptation work for the American market will be carried out where she will serve under the banner of Carnival Cruise Line under the concept “Carnival Fun Italian Style”.

This is a unique offering that will combine Costa's Italian style with the great service, food and entertainment that Carnival guests appreciate. The same fate befell its sister Costa Venezia which became Carnival Venezia last year. A particular livery was designed for these two ships which provides for the maintenance of the historic yellow smokestack with the “C” blue combined with a blue, yellow (instead of Carnival's red) and white hull.

We remind you that it has a gross tonnage of 135,156 tons, is 323 meters long overall and can accommodate a maximum of 5,260 passengers in 2,116 cabins.

Originally built to serve the Chinese market, the ship has public areas and cabins that draw inspiration from the city of Florence designed by the German architecture studio PSD. While most of the original interiors will be retained during the upcoming renovation, landmarks from the Carnival Cruise Line fleet will also be created on board. These will include an Italian-themed version of Guy's Burger Joint, the European-themed Limelight Lounge and also the Hero's Tribute Bar.

Like all “Chinese” ships outdoor swimming areas are limited and originally there were only two jacuzzis on board since Asian customers don't really like sunbathing. During the refit, 4 new hydromassages will be added to adapt the product to Western standards and eliminate this flaw which limited bathing activities on board. Overall this ship has been highly rated by its passengers to date It's a great shame that such a new ship is leaving the Costa fleet.

“Firenze” is the third Costa ship to leave the Genoese company for its sister company Carnival, why this strategic choice by the American corporation? Why the the US market had started to run again much earlier than the European one after Covid: but today Costa is also doing very well and with hindsight Carnival could have waited before taking some of these ships away from it.

The renamed Carnival Florence will debut on the American market on April 25th: during its first season it will offer year-round cruises on the Mexican Riviera and Baja California from the embarkation port of Long Beach. Itineraries include four- to seven-night cruises to destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Many lovers of the Costa brand did not want to miss the last voyage of this ship which is already mourned by repeaters of the Genoese company. His last voyage under the command of Ezio di Nunzio includes a 14-night itinerary towards Spain, Italy, Portugal and France. From the Western Mediterranean, to the Canary Islands and Madeira, the trip includes visits to Barcelona, ​​Cadiz, Valencia, Arrecife de Lanzarote, St. Cruz de La Palma, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Funchal and Marseille.

In the coming months, however, it will be Carnival guests' turn to benefit from this elegant ship which is practically new. Indeed was delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice-Marghera in December 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. Then due to the disarmament of the fleets the ship began traveling with paying passengers just in July 2021. She has approximately two and a half years of actual operation with cruises that took her not only to the Mediterranean but also to South America and Northern Europe. These last two destinations were practically sold out, guaranteeing Costa Crociere excellent economic revenues.

The hope is that it is just a goodbye to Costa, given that by maintaining the original smokestack, in the future Carnival could retrace its steps.