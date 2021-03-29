The ship Ever given It was “partially floated” this morning after six days stranded in the Suez Canal, which has caused the suspension of one of the most important maritime crossings in the world, the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe, which connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea. The advance, yes, it will not cause the immediate reopening of the channel, according to reports from firms that offer logistics services in channels and straits.

“Boat Ever given it has been partially refloated in the Suez Canal ”, assured the firm Leth Agencies, which has published a satellite photo of the container ship that shows that the stern of the vessel has moved. For its part, Inchcape has added that the ship “is being insured”, without giving more details of an extremely important operation for the maritime transport of goods.

Finally, the Suez Canal Authority has made public a statement through its Facebook account in which it indicates that at dawn this Monday “the dragging maneuvers to refloat the container ship” have begun. For it, A dozen tugboats and several dredgers operating from four different directions are at work for the operation to be successful.

Several attempts to unglue the ship

The partial refloating of the ship, of a gigantic 400-meter-long vessel, comes after several attempts have been made in the six days that the ship has been stranded in the Suez Canal. The last attempt took place on the night of Saturday to Sunday, when it was expected that thanks to the high tide it would be completed successfully, but finally the mission failed. It was this Monday, with the help of tugboats, when the unblocking of the Suez Canal began to be seen.

326 ships waiting

And it is that 326 ships remain waiting to cross the road, although the authorities insist that it will take between three and six days to clear the passage and undo the monumental traffic jam generated since last Tuesday in one of the most important maritime routes in the world. , by which transits more than 10% of world maritime trade and 25% of freight containers.

In addition, Much of the oil from the Persian Gulf passes through the Suez Canal to Europe and other Mediterranean countries and, although to a lesser extent, to the United States and other parts of the world. Finally, this sea passage is the gateway to Europe for many goods from Asia, such as electronic and automotive components.

Contingency plan prepared

Given the magnitude of the blockade, and since once the passage through the canal is reestablished, exceptional traffic will occur, the Jordanian port of Agaba, on the Red Sea, already has a contingency plan in place for the arrival of many ships when the Suez Canal is finally unblocked thanks to the refloating of the ship with the Panamanian flag Ever given.