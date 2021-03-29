The rescue teams achieved this Monday unleash the colossal container ship Ever Given that had paralyzed world trade through the Suez Canal in Egypt.

The information, which was provided by a company that offers services on the channel, means the end for a crisis which clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries for nearly a week.

With the help of the high tide, a fleet of tugboats managed to tear the bulging bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the sandy shore of the canal, where it had lain. firmly stuck since last tuesday.

Satellite data showing the new position of the ship Ever Given, after being released. Photo: REUTER

The good news had already started in the early hours of the day, when it was learned the ship had been “reoriented 80%” in the right direction, after being completely traversed last week.

After dragging the fully loaded 220,000-ton ship over the canal bank, the salvage team dragged it into the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water midway between the north and south ends of the canal. , where the ship will undergo a technical inspection, as reported by the channel authorities.

The ship almost a week for reasons that they are not yet clear– A technical failure, human error, or a violent sandstorm that pushed the ship to shore and caused it to run aground.

Satellite data provided by MarineTraffic.com confirmed that the ship was moving away from shore towards the center of the artery.

The obstruction had created a massive traffic jam on this vital passage. As a result, the equivalent of $ 9 billion a day in world trade was held back, and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear when will canal traffic return to normal. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, have crowded at both ends of the canal, waiting to pass.

Data company Refinitiv estimated that it could take more than 10 days to clear the ship jam. Meanwhile, dozens of ships have chosen the alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope, in the southern tip of Africa.

This represents a detour of 5,000 kilometers, which adds about two weeks to travel and costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other expenses.

The release of the ship came after dredger boats sucked the sand and mud off the ship’s bow and 10 tugs pushed and pulled the ship for five days, partially refloating it at dawn.

