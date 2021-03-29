The maneuvers to try to refloat the ship ‘Ever Given’, stranded in the Suez Canal since last Tuesday, have been successful early this Monday. This has been confirmed by the maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping, which has detailed that the ship has been refloated at 4.30 local time and that the ship “is insured.”

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabi, had announced in the early hours of Monday that the work to try to dislodge the ship was resumed with the help of 10 giant tugs that have operated from four different directions. Despite having managed to unload the ship, at the moment the date on which the maritime traffic will be resumed has not been announced.

The ship was stranded on Tuesday and has since caused an unprecedented traffic jam on one of the world’s busiest trade routes, causing the diversion of more than 200 ships and the paralysis of goods worth 9.5 billion euros a day.