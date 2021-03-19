The Togolese-flagged ship ‘Elbeik’, loaded with 1,800 calves rejected in Turkey and Libya, docked last night in the port of Escombreras, after almost three months sailing the sea without being able to leave the load in any port.

From now on, the technicians of the General Directorate of Animal Health, dependent on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food will take charge of the cattle. After an inspection of the boat and tests of the steers, officials will decide what to do with them in the coming days. Everything seems to indicate that they will end up like those of ‘Karim Allah’, who arrived in Cartagena three weeks ago, after two months of crossing the sea, and whose animals ended up slaughtered.

The General Directorate of the Merchant Marine ordered the ship ‘Elbeik’ last Tuesday to go to Cartagena at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, a department interested in inspecting the cattle, after three months sailing. The owner of the ship decided to stop his return to Spain at the beginning of the month until he did not know how the case of another ship, the ‘Karim Allah’, was resolved.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Víctor Martínez, yesterday demanded that the Ministry not turn the Port of Cartagena into a fixed point for the slaughter of animals. He did so after the meeting with the president of the Port, Yolanda Muñoz, and ranchers.

He insisted on the “disastrous” consequences that the docking of this ship loaded with calves will have for farmers and exporters, and recalled that with the arrival of ‘Karim Allah’, three weeks ago and whose animals were slaughtered for their physical condition, by the In the port of Cartagena, 11 ships stopped leaving, which caused irrecoverable losses for the sector.