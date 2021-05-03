A boat that capsized off the coast of the American city of San Diego could transport illegal immigrants to the United States. This was announced on May 2 by the head of the local border and customs service Jeff Stevenson.

“All indications are that it was a smuggling vessel that was used to smuggle migrants into the United States,” he was quoted as saying. CNN…

According to the preliminary version, the boat crashed on the reefs.

A representative of the San Diego fire and rescue service said that there were about 30 people in it, most of whom were able to swim to the shore on their own, six were pulled out of the water by rescuers.

Three people were killed in the crash, according to an update.

The incident became known earlier on Sunday. Then it was reported about two dead and at least 23 hospitalized, three of which required urgent surgical intervention. It was noted that the injuries of most of the victims did not threaten their lives.