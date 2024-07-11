According to the actress’ partner, Dan Gilroy, she died at her home in Texas from complications from diabetes.

Actress Shelley Duvall died on this 5thth fair (11.Jul.2024) at the age of 75 while sleeping at his home in Blanco, Texas (USA). According to his partner, musician Dan Gilroy, in a note to Varietythe cause of death were “complications of diabetes”.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful companion and friend has left us. She has suffered much lately, but now she is free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”said Gilroy.

Duvall’s most prominent role was playing Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson’s character, in “The Shining” (1977). The film, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is an adaptation of the work of writer Stephen King.

In 1980, the actress played Olive Oyl, alongside the late actor Robin Williams, in the comic book classic, “Popeye”.

Shelley Duvall made her film debut in 1970. She formed a long-lasting partnership, which began with “The Birds Are Flying” (1970), with director Robert Altman. Vwon the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for “Three Women” (1977).