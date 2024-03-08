This Friday, the Civil Guard of Cáceres located the lifeless body of a man very close to the municipality of Hinojal, a town of just over 400 residents where Vicente Jiménez, 79, who everyone calls, disappeared in January. Tete. The operation, developed by the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police (UOPJ) of the Cáceres Command, has managed to obtain data and information in the last hours that have led to the location of the body. First, sources from the Government Delegation have explained that the discovery “may be directly related” to the disappearance of the neighbor. Shortly after, investigation sources have assured that the town's sheriff, José María Lindo, who was arrested the day before, has confessed that he killed Vicente.

The news comes 24 hours after the arrest of Lindo, 55, who has been an official in the Hinojal City Council for 32 years. According to investigation sources, Lindo has admitted in the last few hours that he killed Tete. The same sources indicate that the detainee was “calm” on Thursday in the cells of the Cáceres Command. He was arrested due to “contradictions” in the testimonies he gave to the agents.

The same sources indicate that the sheriff had taken Tete in his car in recent months, especially to Cáceres, to run his errands. “In the capital of Cáceres,” the newspaper notes Today Extremadura, “I usually went to the Ruta de la Plata shopping center and some bars. According to his nephew, he also took the opportunity to play the pool and returned on the same bus or with someone from the town because he does not have a driving license. According to The Extremadura Newspaper, Lindo participated in the search for Tete in the town and assured the Civil Guard that the missing neighbor gave him “a lot of money to take him to the bulls.” What's more, according to this newspaper, the detainee had even speculated about the reasons for his disappearance with a neighbor:

―He went on the regular bus and they did something to him because he always had a lot of money in his wallet.

“It is a very hard moment for the people,” the mayor, Blanca Vivas, said by phone on Thursday. “Because if Vicente's disappearance was hard, this is even harder.” According to sources from the Government Delegation in Extremadura, the detainee will remain in the Civil Guard facilities throughout the weekend. The body found lifeless in the vicinity of Hinojal is now at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cáceres, where an autopsy will be performed.

The Extremaduran Civil Guard has been dealing with a case for a month that has turned this town of just over 400 residents upside down – 25 minutes by car from Cáceres – especially around Tete, which won the lottery. with nearly 300,000 euros eight years ago in a Bonoloto. The hypothesis that this is the reason for his disappearance is on the table, but it is not the only one, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

This is the main hypothesis of the family, who in statements to the newspaper Today Nine days after his disappearance, he warned of the amount of money he had available. “We believe they took him for money,” explained his sister and his nephew. Another sister from Madrid also traveled to Hinojal, who currently prefers not to make statements. The Civil Guard operation on Thursday also focused on searching the homes of Tete's brothers in the town and their properties. The detainee, according to the mayor, is married and has a son who is studying at university. “I'm shocked. “I can't believe it had anything to do with the disappearance.”

The mayor defines Tete as a very orderly person with fixed habits. When they entered her house, after she was reported missing, the bed was unmade, next to her cell phone, and the two corral doors were open. “My grandmother and her mother are first cousins,” says the mayor. “He didn't work, he dedicated himself to doing labor. Then, when he retired, that was when she won the lottery.” She says that Tete, precisely, he bragged about that luck with the neighbors. “Here we said 'how lucky Vicente is.'” Some, yes, warned him that he should be careful about saying it out loud, but no one had ever stolen from him. “The people think that he has to do with people from outside. Maybe because he went to Cáceres a lot.”

On Thursday nothing else was talked about in the houses. “We do not know if Jose Mari [el alguacil] Whether it is suspicious or not, because you cannot judge without knowing. This is a small town of 400 residents. “It’s the topic of everyone’s conversation.”