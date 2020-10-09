In the Komi Republic, a shepherd dog named Kiryusha, which the owners tried to lull, got out of the grave and went to look for his home. The story of the dog that survived the lethal injection is reported by IA “Komiinform”.

The dog was discovered on the highway far from settlements by a girl named Olga Lystseva, who was driving by in a car. She stopped to pick up the exhausted animal. After feeding the dog, the Russian woman put it in the back seat of her car, where the shepherd slept all the way to Ukhta.

Arriving at the place, the girl contacted the Good City Foundation for helping homeless animals, the administrators of which showed the animal to veterinarians and provided him with care.

After that, information about the missing shepherd dog was spread on social networks, which was soon recognized by some of the inhabitants of Emva. The alleged owners contacted the fund, saying that due to a serious illness, the dog was euthanized a week ago, buried in the forest. Due to the fact that the dose was allegedly non-lethal, the dog lost consciousness, but did not die.

The volunteers note that the data provided by the owners seemed to be true: the location where Kiryusha was found, the approximate age and the paw shaved for the injection coincided. However, the very next day, the callers of Yemva apologized, saying that Kiryusha was still in the buried place, and the found dog did not belong to them. They refused to send a photo of the animal, citing a broken laptop.

The dog is currently looking for a new home. According to the volunteers, the dog is good-natured, and no serious diseases were found in him. The animal suffers only from possible chronic arthritis. The dog is shown periodic intake of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Earlier, a resident of the Philippine province of Pangasinan told how, in front of her eyes, a domestic dog buried its deceased puppy. Lenny Rose Ellema captured her four-year-old pet, Betty, dug her own grave and buried her dead cub. The Filipina noted that before that, Betty had been trying to feed the puppy with her milk for several hours to revive him.