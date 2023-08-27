Every summer night, after a hard day’s work in the fields, a rancher named Aquilino would take his bed and that of his children out into the street to see the stars together. José Pedro Madera, one of those children, was captivated forever. “My father did not know what the constellations were called, but he named them after the shapes that they suggested to him, almost all of them related to his work. For example, he called Sagittarius La cuartilla, which is a measure of cereals, ”he recalls. A few years later, when José began to flirt in the town, Torrejón el Rubio (Cáceres), his enthusiasm misled Toñi Jorrillo: “He talked so much about the constellations that I didn’t know if he liked me or taught me. He thought: ‘But is this man never going to declare himself? She remembers him laughing because that was 43 years ago and they have been together ever since. It was she who encouraged him, fifteen years ago, to take an astronomy course. José, who inherited a thousand sheep from his father and a passion for the stars, along with Toñi, holds the La Canada Apartments in the Monfragüe National Park —the first protected space in Extremadura— and since he took the course, he has organized astronomical observations for tourists. The night that EL PAÍS accompanies them there is a new moon [está tapada por la Tierra, lo que disminuye su luz y aumenta la visibilidad]. We are still in the Perseid era and the group is singing them as if they were bingo lines.

The story of José, who is ordering the light show over our heads with a laser pointer —”Sagittarius, Capricorn, Altair, Antares, the milky way… Look! That which moves is the international station. Inside there are seven astronauts who do scientific experiments and every day they go around the Earth 16 times. And what comes around are Elon Musk’s satellites”—it’s fascinating. The raw material in the clear sky helps a lot, but it is his passion in explaining what we see – “We are a marble in the universe, we are moving at more than 1,000 kilometers per hour…” – that makes it hypnotic, like the classes one of those charismatic teachers of whom so many movies have been made. “I grew up under the stars, in the countryside,” he explains. “Livestock, agriculture and astronomy are closely related. It was what guided the ancient civilizations when it came to planting the land and harvesting the harvest depending on the season of the year because there are groups of stars that are seen in autumn, others in June… When they did not have any instrument to measure, not even time, they looked at the sky.

José, 58, says that in the 100-hour Astronomy course, the director was surprised because everyone had reached the end. “We were 20 students, and at the beginning there are many History classes to learn about ancient civilizations.” On those days, the impatient tend to fall, those who want to play the piano without having learned music theory. “I loved that part too. It is incredible what they could do: with totally mechanical, rudimentary devices, they were even capable of measuring the distance between the stars”.

The first telescope was given to him by his wife and daughters. It was not easy to tame him. You have to know how to handle it so that it shows you what you want to see – “I told him that we are between Altair and Antares, so that he can take us where we want”, he explains to the group -; treat it with great care – “Better not touch it when you get close, it is very sensitive” -, and also learn to look through it, after having accustomed your eyes to the dark by moving away from the mobiles. Antares is a red giant, that is, a dying star that will explode and become a supernova. “The telescope,” explains José, “is a time machine: it focuses hundreds of light years away.” Closing one eye, Saturn appears in the other with its rings, like the photos we have seen since we were children. Later, Jupiter and its moons, a globular cluster… As in the course, if you are impatient, the first impression can be disappointing. “The trick of astronomy”, explains José, “is to understand what you are seeing. How far away is it, how big is that little spot…”.

A moment of the Astronomy course taught by José Pedro Madera, at the Monfragüe farm, in Cáceres. Jaime Villanueva

José could not explain to his father, after he was trained, that La Cuartilla was called Sagittarius, that the Perseids are meteorites, that sometimes, if one is lucky, one can see the Whirlpool Galaxy… because Aquilino died before he did the course. But he transmitted to her daughter Alba her love for the stars and, after studying Veterinary Medicine, the young woman also took an intensive course in Astronomy. “My father filled the house with books, he talked about the subject so much that, sometimes, it even overwhelmed me. But I ended up having surgery for myopia to see the stars better. When I explained to the ophthalmologist what it was for, he told me, laughing, that he was going to need a telescope anyway. One day he came with his wife to one of my father’s observations. For me, astronomy has the beauty of the unknown. There are some things that are very scientifically corroborated and others that are just theories, which may change completely tomorrow. We know a small part of what is out there. It is immeasurable”.

That mystery, a luxury in long-term relationships, is what keeps José spellbound. “Astronomy, as Carl Sagan explained, is a humbling cure. It is impossible not to feel small or that your problems do not seem so to you looking at the sky… How has my life changed since I studied Astronomy? I go to bed much later than before, but, above all, the change is that now I have the possibility of discovering something new every day, I have been surprised again”. The illusion of continuing to learn at an age where we believe we are back from everything has made him a happy man. Toñi complains with a small mouth: “Between football and the stars, there are times when I have to tell him to pay a little attention to us.”

– What team is he from, José?

– From Madrid!

– Sure, from the galactics.