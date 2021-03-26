Spring is on the rise, but the nights are still cold. This is especially felt by the homeless.

Munich – During the day we no longer have to unpack our thick jackets as often, but in the evening and night the temperatures still drop into the low single-digit range. The approximately 48,000 homeless people in Germany (tz.de * reported) must particularly suffer from this. The extreme cold can even be life-threatening.

Food is also extremely difficult as a homeless person. There are helpful people who want to help the homeless with food * or even offer shelter. *

Homeless people find solace in animal companions

Since a life on the street is already difficult enough, people often find comfort in pets and they suffer with the homeless because of these temperatures. The homeless can find shelter in emergency shelters, but their animals are usually not allowed there.

The poor people have no choice but to endure the freezing cold on the street and unfortunately the animals have to freeze too. Life on the street is extremely tough. How do homeless people cope with it? *

The shelter offers dogs from the homeless a shelter against the cold

The Bonn animal shelter provides relief and has a heart for animals in need. * The animal shelter offers the dogs shelter overnight. This means that the homeless master or mistress can spend the night in an emergency shelter himself and nobody has to freeze anymore. The animals can then be picked up the next morning. * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.