New York City, one of the epicenters of the migration crisis plaguing the United States, inaugurated a new shelter to meet the needs of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the country. However, conditions at this new facility, located at the former Brooklyn airfield known as Floyd Bennett Fieldcaused rejection among refugees.

One of the main complaints of migrants is the remote location of the Brooklyn tent camp, far from essential public services and transportation. This situation makes it difficult to access resources that are essential for their daily well-being.

According to a report from New York Post, the shelter lacks sufficient facilities such as toilets, showers and other basic amenities. This lack of basic infrastructure has created significant inconvenience for refugees seeking decent and safe conditions.

For its part, The City reported that the camp’s unfenced location has raised concerns among refugees about their safety. Lack of fencing or protective measures increased anxiety among those hoping to find a safe environment for themselves and their families.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Authorities affirm that the shelter offers sufficient amenities

Despite these criticisms, local authorities present the shelter as a space that offers essential services for people seeking asylum. Floyd Bennett Field hosts 500 tents equipped with beds, mattresses, blankets and personal hygiene items to accommodate families of up to five people. In addition, three meals a day, basic medical care, educational services and recreational activities are provided.

He mayor of new york, Eric Adams, during the presentation of the shelter to the press, highlighted the need for a federal response to address the immigration crisis at the national level. Despite the measures taken to provide refuge, the official stressed the importance of significant changes in immigration policies to sustainably address this situation.

Floyd Bennett Field is presented as a temporary shelter with the capacity to house up to 2,000 people for a maximum of 60 days. Although the facilities include basic amenities such as a 24-hour cafeteria and fully plumbed mobile shower and toilet units, concerns about flooding and fire safety remain.