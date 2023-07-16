Rocket strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the village of civilians in the village of Alyoshki in the Kherson region was filmed

The shelling of the village of Alyoshki in the Kherson region was filmed. Personnel publishes Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

A recording made from inside a car shows how a minibus driving through an empty square explodes. According to media reports, a missile attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) was carried out on a civilian car.

On July 14, the Kherson region was engulfed in strong forest fires after the shelling of Aleshki by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using incendiary ammunition. It was reported that forests were burning for tens of kilometers.