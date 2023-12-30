Kommersant: a criminal case of terrorism has been opened in connection with the shelling of Belgorod

A criminal case of terrorism has been opened following the shelling of Belgorod. This became known “To Kommersant”.

Previously, three cases were initiated under the articles “Attempted Murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate Destruction or Damage of Property”.

Investigators, criminologists and experts from the central apparatus of the Investigative Committee were sent to Belgorod.