Making its way between vaccinated and unvaccinated, between careful and fugitives from the mask, the arrival of the carnival is imminent. Here we are not going to enter into the controversy of whether it should be done or not, it is not up to us; what we are going to do is invite an element that went from indispensable to repudiated in the carnival: the shell.

Those of us who come from the pre-digital era, met, enjoyed and not infrequently suffered from the shell. Carnivals were rough, they couldn’t see him opening his mouth a little because he ended up gargling with the confetti they threw at him. Filling the mouths of confetti to locals and strangers was one of the most used practices and, why not say it, also one of the most courageous to receive. It took a foolproof sense of humor, coupled with an even greater capacity for tolerance, to find it amusing to walk down the street and have a stranger throw a fistful of confetti into your mouth while you were talking to someone. If that practice seems rude to you, let me tell you that there was another one in which laughter could turn into worry and tears suddenly! And that practice was the dreaded “shell”.

From the day before, homes were instructed on how to break the eggshells, so that they could become shells and be sold, or used, in the carnival. The shells were washed well, colored with aniline, filled with confetti, covered with a piece of brightly colored paper, and voila! to go to market.

Stamping shells on the head was a game played by children and adults. If the object was broken with any softness, it did not go beyond ending up with the head full of confetti and fragments of eggshell; the concern and the tears came when the confetti began to slide down a thread of blood, because whoever had smashed the shell had done so with such force that it caused an injury. In an instant, the laughter turned into cries of concern and claims, as he made his way with the victim to have the wound stitched up. This caused that over time, several carnivals have carried out campaigns to avoid the shell, especially those in which the participation is mostly children or families.

Those of the A2D3 Research Department comment: “some historians place the origin of the shells in China, from there it went to Europe. In Europe, particularly in Italy, which has a long-standing carnival tradition, the shells were filled with scented powder, covered with wax, and thrown by the knight to the woman he liked. With the Conquest, the shells arrived in America and each region adapted them, in some areas they were filled (or filled) with ash, in others with flour and in others with confetti.

In the middle of the story of the shells, in A2D3 someone notices and warns: Hey! With Carnival comes the beginning of Lent, and with Lent comes La capirotada! The talk took a turn and became tasty.

