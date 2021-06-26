The Ombudsman was not satisfied, I read, with the Shell verdict. The newspaper had offered too little basic explanation and had started journalism too soon about the consequences of the ruling. Shell unexpectedly became a major CO 2 reduction forced. Where do those unwritten standards of due care come from, which were invoked by the judge? The judge concluded that Shell was in danger of committing a wrongful act if it did not release its own CO . before the end of 2030 2 emissions, which managed to reduce its suppliers and preferably also its customers by 45 percent compared to 2019.

Unwritten standards arouse surprise and mistrust. And that is not incomprehensible. They reinforce the idea that finding justice is magic. Or blank checks for judges with their own ideas. Now you can never rule out the possibility that a judge will go home happy because the verdict corresponds exactly with what he or she thinks himself, as a citizen entitled to vote. But that is not the rule. Individual judges usually don’t have a plan – let alone a policy. They are reactive, passive, doomed to look in the mail to see what has ended up on their table. They have to do something with that; may not refuse justice. The judge is obliged to find the law by testing the facts against a legal framework, with the arguments of the parties as input.

Likewise with Shell. These judges were given the impending global warming plus the need to continue to supply energy in the meantime. Where can the judge find those ‘unwritten’ standards of due care and why is that allowed? Very simple, because art. 6: 162 Civil code that approves. A tort is when someone infringes a right, does or omits to do something that is contrary to a legal obligation. Or – and here it comes – in violation of what “becomes in society according to unwritten law”.

The standard of ‘decency’ – that which you feel is not possible, even if it is not stated in the law. This standard was formulated in 1919 by the Supreme Court in the Lindenbaum-Cohen judgment (Google yourself please). And has been one of the engines on which civil law runs ever since. The court must determine whether this standard has been exceeded on the basis of the facts and circumstances of the case. Then it soon becomes a matter of the duty to pay attention, to prevent, to the chance that something can go (very) wrong, etc. This is known as the Cellar hatch criteria, after the case in which a café visitor fell into a carelessly opened cellar hatch.

In the Shell case, the judge must therefore determine what is appropriate in the interaction between oil producer, society and citizens. Human rights are included in this. Just like the fact that Shell has endorsed the UN principles on business and human rights. The court identified no fewer than fourteen factors that determine the due diligence standard for Shell. That varies from the enormous size of the CO 2 emissions, the practical consequences for citizens, the fact that there is a Dutch head office, how difficult it is to meet the reduction obligation, that Shell participates properly in emission control systems, has environmental plans.

The Shell judgment is standard in this regard – and shows that ‘finding the law’ is an objective judicial process. The actions of an oil company that threatens to spoil the atmosphere is investigated in the same way as a bar owner who leaves his cellar hatch open.

Meanwhile are there any critical analyses appeared. Roughly speaking, everything Shell does has long been tied to permits in which emission restrictions play a role. Think of the trade in emissions rights – Shell pays for CO 2 emissions, within a legitimate EU system that aims for zero emissions by 2050. In addition to expectations, Shell can also derive rights from this.

The Paris agreement is applied directly to Shell in a roundabout way, as if the company were a signatory state. That’s quite a step. And can the Dutch head office determine the policy of the group worldwide, plus subsidiaries and customers? The same weighting may be different on appeal. Which also shows the elegance and solidity of the system.

