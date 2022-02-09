Nothing has been more applauded in the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, than her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But in recent days, a scandal involving those who developed and manage the strategy is escalating after being accused of acting unethically, irresponsibly and cheating by having used a drug that is not useful for covid-19 to endorse a public policy that they themselves designed, and to whose specific accusations they chose to respond politically. It is the house brand. Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a team defense and said that all criticism is an attack against his government.

The controversy had been building for days, and exploded on Friday when the steering committee of the SocArXiv portal, a free digital archive of social sciences launched in 2016, which is home to the University of Maryland, in an unprecedented decision, withdrew an essay from advisors of Sheinbaum, led by José Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, who claimed that the “distribution” of ivermectin in outpatients had validated “a public policy -designed by them- that allowed reducing health impacts by covid- 19”.

Merino and five co-authors of the essay, his subordinates Eduardo Clark, General Director of Digital Government, and Lila Petersen, Executive Director of Data Intelligence, Víctor Hugo Borja, Director of the IMSS Research Unit, Olivia López, Secretary of Health of the capital, and its director of Public Health Services, Jorge Alfredo Ochoa, responded that this decision was like “an indulgence of political insinuations” made on Twitter, and not like an academic dialogue. They recognized that their trial had methodological problems, but because it was not an experiment or a clinical trial, but focused on the evaluation of the distribution of ivermectin.

The director and founder of the platform, Philip N. Cohen, explaining the reason for the decision to eliminate his essay, pointed out: “The document is of very poor quality or is deliberately false and misleading… We do not believe that it provides useful and reliable information.” . Juan Pablo Pardo-Guerra, a professor at the University of California at San Diego not associated with SocArXiv, asked the organization not only to remove the essay, but also to ban its authors from the platform for having carried out “deeply problematic and unethical” work. ”, having used the Digital Agency to recruit people and experiment without informing them what they were going to be subjected to, without their consent and without declaring their conflicts of interest.

The discussion was niche, and was in the field of which word was worth more. But the arguments that unethical actions had been carried out, were gaining strength, with a tactical ally, the federal Ministry of Health, which on Sunday on its website, recycled a statement by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell from September 2020, where supported in the Pan American Health Organization, it said that ivermectin was not useful for covid-19, so it should not be used.

The public debate reignited against Merino and the co-authors of the essay this Monday, when the former director of Data Analysis of the Digital Agency, Saúl Caballero, retracted the investigation in which he participated and signed, and denounced his former boss for bad practices in that department. Caballero denounced that Merino had asked him to carry out unethical activities in handling the information they had accumulated, and to use what is known as “p-hacking”, a practice that consists of selecting and accommodating the data obtained in a specific way to that show a trend or favorable results, even if they are incomplete, establishing that it had manipulated the information to show that the use of invermectin, as a public policy, had decreased hospitalizations.

Merino and his collaborators had said that the use of ivermectin to treat covid-19 was supported by studies that gave positive results in Peru and India. Cohen stated that according to health agencies in the United States and in the world, ivermectin should not be used as a treatment to prevent covid-19, except in carefully controlled clinical studies, which in the case of Mexicans, he stressed, they were not. Incorporated as supporting material to withdraw the essay, the work of PolitiFact, a Poynter Institute platform, which disproved several of the claims in the essay, and which was distributed by Facebook as part of its effort to combat fake news and disinformation .

Capital officials disqualified Cohen and demanded that he resign. In response, he told Merino, on whom he has focused his criticism, that “wherever you see it, you have an ethical problem. Either give people ivermectin experimentally, in which case consent is required, or only if it was a medical treatment to study later, in which treating people with an unproven medicine is unethical.” The Ministry of Health of Mexico City and the IMSS, parties involved in the debate, said that the distribution of invermectin in outpatients “was supported by the scientific evidence available worldwide in the year 2020”, which was an absolute lie. .

López-Gatell, who says things and does others, put on a lifeline and said that he had not experimented with invermectin, despite having been in line with the World Health Organization, which discouraged its use unless it was in clinical trials. . But it is what Lóopez Obrador wanted, who placed an ethical discussion in the political context.

Sheinbaum and his strategists are in a swamp, where the more they kick the more they sink, and they place the head of government in a credibility and reliability problem, because not answering the accusations about the manipulation of covid patients, leaves in the air if they acted behind her back, or she endorsed an experiment that had a political-media objective at the end of the road.