The new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, He has two paths to follow: the same as his predecessor or look for a new one. By elementary logic, if it governs with the same criteria and structures as the previous government, it will have the same results: decrease in Product per inhabitant, increase in extreme poverty, increase in unemployment, decrease in investment, price increase, and more emigrants seeking employment in the United States, risking their lives and freedom to enter that country, which generally provides them with jobs, better salaries, and more. high living conditions.

If things go wrong Sheinbaumthings are going badly for the majority of Mexicans, mainly the middle class and the poor. That’s why I want him to do well.

AMLO gives Claudia a country with an economy worse than the one she received. This statement is based on data:

GDP per inhabitant in 2019 was 10,434 pesos, and in 2022 it was 9,760.7% less.

Migrants, from 2013 to 2018, 870 thousand and from 2018 to 2023, 1 million 329 thousand, 53% more. Almost 98% of emigrants go to the USA.

Debt per inhabitant in 2019 was 109.8 pesos and 126.8, 15.5% more in 2024. Data from the SHCP, 2024 estimate.

PEMEXfrom 2013 to 2018 it lost 12 dollars per barrel; from 2019 to September 2023, 32.2,167% more. Source: PEMEX.

CFE, in 2018 had profits of 47,917 million pesos; in 2023 losses of 50,671. Source: based on data from CFE.

Basic Basket: cost, November 2018, 697 pesos; December 2023, 1,270 pesos, 82% more. Source: Chamber of Deputies.

Extreme Poverty: 2018, 8.7 million inhabitants, 2022, 9.1 million, 400 thousand more. Fountain CONEVAL.

These data, coming from the same government, make it clear to us that the well-being and standard of living of the majority of Mexicans was reduced with the application of state capitalism, which where it is practiced generates poverty as happened in Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela, also in Eastern European countries. In Asia, socialism impoverished Korea, North Vietnam and China, under the dictatorial socialist government of Mao Tse Tung, who concentrated political and economic power and destroyed the private properties of opponents.

Yeah Sheinbaum It does not want more backwardness and poverty, it must:

1.- Reduce the budget deficit, that is, the gap between expenses and income, but not by increasing taxes that reduce investment, but by lowering spending.

2.- Privatize state-owned companieswhich are monopolized by the government with the myth that they guarantee sovereignty, but in reality they reduce it, and are a source of enrichment for corrupt rulers, and their partners, friends or family.

3.- Maintain legal stability and repeal judicial reform, which weakens the division of powers and democracy.

If he does not make these changes, the economy will worsen during his government, and the social order may get out of control.

