Dubai (Union)

The Pride of the Generations Championship for Falconry “Al Talwah”, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, has witnessed the announcement of the launch of competitions for the category of “Sheikhs”, within the Emirates Falconry League, a joint initiative of the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage. It was announced that the “Al-Shuyoukh” runs will be held in the second edition of the league, with the participation of 6 teams, namely: Al Dhafra, “F3”, Baynunah, “M7”, “F3-S” and Al Nef. Two rounds will be held in Dubai every day. The next Tuesday and Wednesday, and two tours in Abu Dhabi on 17 and 18 February.

The final will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 19, so that the total will be five rounds that will increase the strength of the second edition of the league, which was launched last month with the holding of the rounds of the “general” category.

Sultan Al Mahmoud, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club and Chairman of the Joint Organizing Committee of the Emirates Falconry League, confirmed that the league was launched under the guidance and support of the wise leadership, and we are pleased that the class of sheikhs is present in this edition, adding more strength and contributing to the promotion of the sport of falconry on The scope of the local and regional community calling for the preservation of our national heritage, and we have looked since last year in the first edition to create the largest number of competitions, as we started with the general population and now we enter the elders category, in the same way that the general category competes in terms of the number of birds and lions, which are four main falcons and 8 reserve falcons. .

The Al-Shaykhs’ runs of Pure Gear witnessed, in the Pride of the Generations championship, the “F3” team led the first place in the Pure Gear race, the symbol chick, in the bird “or 483” at a time of 17.252 seconds, and “Baynunah” came second in the bird “B45″ at a time of 17.333 seconds, and third ” Al-Dhafra, in the bird A32, with a time of 17.388 seconds.

The M7 team won the Pure Gear Jirnas, the symbol, with the bird “Kattam” at a time of 16.973 seconds. The same team also won the second place in the “Nayef” bird in 17.041 seconds, and the third “F3” in the bird “Lahab” with a time of 17.081 seconds. MRM »first place in the pure gear run, the main chick, in bird B9 at 17,569 seconds, followed by« F3 »in bird« 752 »at 17,578 seconds, and third in Baynunah in bird« B 99 »at 17,700 seconds.

The “F3” team won the Pure Gear Jirnas main run, in the AW7070, at 17.471 seconds, followed by the Al Dhafra in the A90 at 17.591 seconds, and the third “F3” in the 95th bird, at 17.630 seconds.

The “F3” team won the first three places in the Pure Gear Crush, with the bird “O 392” at 17.740 seconds, the bird “B80” at 18.071 seconds, and the bird “0001” at 18,111 seconds.

In the public runs, Malak Pure Gear, Ahmed Ateeq Al Muhairi won a pure gear run, the symbolic chick, with the bird “B58”, and Sultan Rashid Al Mansouri and Ahmed Salem Bin Ghadeer participated in the first place in the Pure Gear “Gurnas” race, the symbol, with the bird “Boulder” and the bird “Probe” respectively. .