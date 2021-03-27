Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center participated, yesterday evening, in the activities of “Earth Hour”, the global event that witnesses the shutdown of electric lights and electronic devices for one hour in all parts of the world, to contribute to reducing the consumption of energy sources. Enhancing its role in spreading community awareness, as the center aims, through its participation in these activities, to raise the level of environmental awareness among all segments of society, as it translates its message to revive the exploits of the founding father, by establishing the culture of sustainability pursued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah switched off their lights at the specified time, expressing the importance of the concept of sustainability in protecting the environment, which is a shared responsibility among all members of society and its institutions.