Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Affairs The presidency, the “Sheikh Zayed Festival 2021” concluded its activities, which were held in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, and lasted for four and a half months from November 18, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The festival attracted large audiences of visitors who flocked to enjoy the event, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and embodied, under the slogan “The Emirates, the Forum of Civilizations”, the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, based on openness, coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of the other.

The festival achieved a great success, enhancing its global position as a forum for civilizations, and was reflected in the richness and diversity of its activities and programs, in which large audiences of citizens and residents from all over the country participated, and visitors of different nationalities around the world, who came to follow the distinguished cultural and heritage performances and events with the participation of 24 countries, each one designated Including a special popular neighborhood.

Sultan bin Hamdan

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Camel Racing Federation, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” for his generous patronage. To the festival, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his continuous support for the festival, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for His Highness’ diligent follow-up to the festival. His Excellency praised the role of the Higher Organizing Committee of the festival and the efforts it made to make it a success, and to devote its message and its awareness and educational role in the field of heritage and culture, praising also the role of strategic partners, participating entities, volunteers and work teams that worked hard throughout the festival period.

He stressed that the festival was exceptional, especially in light of the country’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of its founding, as it embodied the values ​​and concepts on which the UAE was based, and provided a comprehensive view of the efforts of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers, of the union The proud, and anticipating its future that the state aspires to during the next fifty years.

Hamid Saeed Al Neyadi

For his part, Hamid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the “Sheikh Zayed Festival”, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”. For His Highness’s patronage of the festival, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for His Highness’s continuous support for the Festival, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for His Highness’s follow-up to the Festival .

Al Neyadi stressed that the support of the wise leadership of the festival contributed to the consolidation of its global position as a forum for civilizations, and the embodiment of the authentic Emirati cultural heritage, praising the role of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and his interest and follow-up to the festival.

As for the participating parties in the festival in its current session, they are the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arabian Saluki Center, the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, the Presidential Camel Race, the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, and the General Women’s Union. The list of supporting bodies includes the Center for Waste Management – Abu Dhabi / Tadweer / and the Integrated Transport Center. The list of strategic partners included the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the National Archives and the National Library, and Abu Dhabi Media Company, the media partner of the festival, and Burjeel Medical Center, the health partner.

Sponsors and Partners

The Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival thanked the sponsors, partners, Abu Dhabi Police, volunteers of the “Takatof” program, and the parties participating in the current session of the festival, for their role in contributing to enhancing the status of the festival, which presented a global model, gathering under its umbrella various global civilizations under the slogan “Emirates.” The Forum of Civilizations, and a cultural and entertaining event that attracted many countries and civilizations to participate in it in the Al Wathba region.

The list of sponsors for the festival included the diamond sponsor represented by Dubai Insurance Company, and the platinum sponsors are Dolphin Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Emirates Insurance Company. The golden sponsors also include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Etisalat Company, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Al-Futtaim Motors, while the silver sponsors are Bin Hamouda Automotive Group, Emirates Steel, Al Ain Pharmacy, Nirvana Travel and Tourism, Bin Aziz Group, and Rain Light Company.