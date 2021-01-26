Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls won the award for “Best Varied Educational Program in Teaching the Advanced Track in Computer Science for Female Students for 2020”.

This global award is awarded by the College Board, and the Academy has achieved this distinguished global achievement as a result of the efforts made in teaching educational programs for female students, within the advanced path in the field of information technology and computer science according to the highest international standards, and the application of the best and most advanced technological practices.

Khadim Al-Derai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy, confirmed that the Academy has been seeking, since its establishment, to provide the best educational practices in accordance with the highest international standards to graduate students armed with a competitive global education, empowered with scientific, technological, cognitive and life skills that support their capabilities in the twenty-first century and to face future challenges.