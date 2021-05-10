The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, confirmed today, Monday, that “the world remains in a shameful silence towards the shameful violations of the right of Al-Aqsa Mosque, our brothers and our sanctities in Arab Palestine.”

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “Palestine will remain proud, and its people will remain attached to its land, honor and sanctities, defending the blessed Al-Aqsa, the first of the two Qiblahs and the third of the Two Holy Sanctuaries.”

And Sheikh Al-Tayyib added, “Oh God, support them with your victory, and protect them with your protection and care, and be for them help, security and peace, O Most Merciful.”