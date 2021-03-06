The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, praised the visit of His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, to Iraq, describing it with historicism and courage.

His Eminence said in a tweet to him on the social networking site “Twitter”: “My brother Pope Francis’s historic and courageous visit to dear Iraq carries a message of peace, solidarity and support for all the Iraqi people.

This trip comes two years after the joint visit of the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, during which they signed the Human Fraternity Document on February 4, 2019; This was followed by a joint cooperation between the two religious institutions on many humanitarian issues, and the establishment of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity.