Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo) – The Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, affirmed the depth and strength of relations between the Emirates and Al-Azhar, especially after the signing of the “Human Fraternity Document”, which constituted a new stage in promoting world peace, openness between religions, and consolidating the values ​​and meanings of coexistence and unity. In the face of isolation and extremist thought, he pointed out that the “document” contributed to building bridges of dialogue between East and West, and upholding the values ​​of tolerance, dialogue and brotherhood among human beings.

This came during Al-Tayeb’s meeting with Dr. Hamad Saeed Al-Shamsi, the country’s ambassador in Cairo, and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States, in response to an invitation received by Al-Shamsi from the Grand Imam at his home in Luxor Governorate, where Al-Tayyib held a lunch in honor of Al-Shamsi and the media advisor, Saleh Al-Saadi, in the presence of Al-Tayeb family members.

Ambassador Al-Shamsi valued this generous invitation, referring from “Al-Tayyib Square” in Luxor, to the UAE’s deep appreciation for the noble Al-Azhar and the stature of its Sheikh, the Grand Imam, who seeks to spread the teachings of the true religion away from exaggeration and hatred, and to contribute to strengthening ties, and spreading the moderate Al-Azhar approach in the world.

Al Shamsi also praised the active role of the Grand Imam in spreading the teachings of tolerance and mercy in the face of dangers and challenges, and calling for the implementation of the document signed in Abu Dhabi, which is considered a model to be followed, especially after adopting the celebration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity” on the fourth of February every year before. United nations.