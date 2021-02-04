The Grand Imam, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, affirmed that today’s celebration of the “Human Fraternity Document” is a celebration of a “historic global event”, born two years ago, to herald the beginning of a message of peace that the rational person of the world carries to all humanity, calling for brotherhood. Cooperation, stopping wars, spreading tolerance and harmony, renouncing intolerance and hatred, and power politics and arrogance.

In his speech during the celebration of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity to honor the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which began a short while ago, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar greeted Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, describing him as a virtuous brother and a courageous permanent friend on the path of brotherhood and peace. He also thanked The Pope, on his general message, “We are all brothers”, which represented a milestone on the path of brotherhood and peace, inviting his virtue to all, with an open heart and a hand outstretched with affection and peace, to join the document of human fraternity, and align themselves behind the principles of brotherhood, freedom, equality and justice among people, and all universal values ​​and morals That this document covered.

The Grand Imam affirmed that the United Nations General Assembly adopts, with the unanimous consent of its members, the declaration of the fourth month of “February” of each year as an “International Day of Human Fraternity”, which is a global support for all sincere efforts that seek to spread a culture of coexistence and brotherhood, and to combat discrimination, racism and hatred. A victory for the dignity of the human being, whatever his religion, whatever his gender, color, or location.

His Eminence expressed his hope that the “fourth of February” of every year would be a wake-up call to wake the world and alert its leaders, and draw their attention to the necessity of consolidating the principles of human brotherhood, and that the realization of this document and its application to the reality of people requires sincere will and solid determination. It is a firm belief that all people are brothers, and it is their right to live in peace and security, and that what is between them in terms of difference and diversity is the law of God in his creation and his servants.

His Eminence added: “I am committed – God willing – in what remains of my life in this world – to continue working with my brother Pope Francis, and with my brothers, scholars and symbols of religions, and indeed with all those who love good and peace, because we make the principles and goals of human brotherhood a tangible reality. Old and young live it all over the world ».

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who continues the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, for his patronage of this document, and sincerely and sincerely support him for the initiatives to consolidate, root and spread it all over the world, indicating his eminence that “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity It comes as a global initiative in order to achieve the goals of the document, bearing the name of this Arab leader who not only established a modern state, but also established with it a distinctive approach to coexistence and a model of pluralism and tolerance.

In the conclusion of his speech, the Grand Imam praised the effort and work of the members of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, in which they pray night and day in order to implement the goals of this noble document, and for its sake they launch many initiatives that cross the barriers of differences, borders and differences, despite what the world faces from the Corona pandemic And its implications, calling for the continuation of these benevolent efforts with all partners to achieve this noble goal, and thanking everyone who supports the work of the committee and facilitates the mission of its members for the sake of serving humanity and its advancement.





