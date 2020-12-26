Last season, Premier League promoted Sheffield United stormed almost to Europe. The blades are currently at the bottom of the table and have not yet won. What happened?
“We are very disappointed that we did not get the three points,” said Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder last Sunday on Sky-Microphone after the 1: 1 at Brighton & Hove Albion. His team had come close to their first win of the season and only conceded the equalizer in the 87th minute, although they had already seen a red card in the first half. Wilder wasn’t happy with that either. The reason for the dismissal was “modern football”, football is actually a contact sport and yellow would have done it too.
It is ironic that Wilder, of all people, complains about modern football. It was he who stirred up the Premier League with a small tactical innovation last season. His highly disciplined defending team had surprises in store for the opponent, especially when playing with the ball, when two of the three central defenders of the 3-5-2 formation suddenly appeared in attack and caused confusion. Sheffield kept coming up with interesting tactical ideas that almost led her to Europe.
But already at the end of the past season the air was a little out: The promoted player lost his last three games and was ultimately ninth. Still, of course, a great result for the number one relegation candidate. But now the darn second year seems to strike the Blades: They only have two points after 14 game days and are naturally trailing at the bottom of the table. In the preseason, Sheffield conceded only 39 goals in 38 games, now there are already 25. That newcomers have it particularly difficult in the second year is not new – but is it? What on earth has happened?
Except for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who returned to Manchester United after his loan, there have actually been no particularly serious departures. For him came England U21 keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who plays okay, but not on the same level as Henderson. But a goalkeeper alone cannot be the reason for the crash. In general, the transfers did not ignite: With Rhian Brewster, a promising storm talent came for a lot of money from Liverpool, but the 20-year-old is still waiting for his first goal of the season. The Scot Oliver Burke doesn’t really play a role either.
Apart from the transfers that have not been taken, it is above all one injury that causes Sheffield to create: that of central defender Jack O’Connell, who will be absent for a long time after a knee operation. He was usually the left defender in the back three and made life difficult for the opponents with Enda Stevens and John Fleck, especially on the left. He was one of the “overlapping central defenders” who suddenly came up front.
O’Connell’s failure and simply weaker performance from, for example, Stevens currently ensure that Sheffield is much more predictable. Sheffield was usually a good pass team with a lot of movement in the game, which has been lost a little. The opponents now know the tactics of the blades and if there is no element of surprise, it will be difficult.
Sheffield United is a refreshing club in the Premier League, where so many clubs are now controlled by billionaires and spend endless amounts of money. The blades are financially more careful, invest a lot in stones instead of just legs and want to build something up in peace and quiet. At the moment it looks like they have to go back to the second class first.
Chris Wilder, however, who is apparently still firmly in the coaching chair, remains combative: “In a perverse way I enjoy times like these,” he said The Athletic: “It is in my nature to fight. It is in our nature as a club, we are a roller coaster club. It is not always easy for us and it is not easy at the moment. We have to get through it by fighting.”
Wilder knows what he’s talking about: after joining Sheffield in 2016, he led the club back from the third division to the top. That is why it seems inviolable, even if its tactical finesse is apparently no longer effective. The 53-year-old now needs new ideas and has to score quickly with his team. After the duel with Everton on Boxing Day, Sheffield Burnley, Crystal Palace and Newcastle await. The blades can and must get something here. Maybe Wilder still has an unusual and modern idea.
Leave a Reply