Two people pass a power line tower in the vicinity of Tablada (Seville). PACO PUENTES

The sharp rise in the price of electricity as a consequence, among other things, of the storm Filomena and the cold wave that followed it pushed the CPI in January to positive territory, an area that had not been tread since February 2020. The price index climbed in January it reached 0.6%, more than one point above the December rate (-0.5%), as the National Institute of Statistics (INE) announced this Friday. According to the statistical agency, the rise in the price of electricity, higher than that registered in the same month last year, is the main factor behind the sudden acceleration in prices, which has also been influenced by the rise in cost of gas and electricity. foods.

As feared – and as the Government has already admitted – the electricity bill was going to be a headache for many at the beginning of 2021. The great snowfall of Filomena and the cold wave it left behind, with lower historical lows to 20 degrees below zero in some areas, which greatly increased demand, together with the low presence of renewables in that period, took electricity to maximum at the beginning of the month, with the consequent increase in the bill for tariff users regulated, about 10 million. And the IPC has reflected that increase with increases in energy items, which have a good weight in the index.

According to the INE, the CPI in January (provisionally, the figure for this Friday is an advance that will be confirmed or not in two weeks) at 0.6%, a rise of 1.1 percentage points compared to -0 , 5% in December, the largest increase in absolute terms from one month to the next since January 2017, when it grew 1.4 points. In addition, it is the first time that the index has entered positive territory since March 2020, when the state of alarm due to the pandemic reached 0%. Since then, the impact of the health crisis on mobility has plummeted the prices of oil and its derivatives, as well as those related to transport (air tickets, vacation packages …) and tourism and leisure (bars, restaurants, shows …). Thus, the index went negative in April and remained there throughout the year.

How much has the light gone up? As the data is advanced, the INE does not detail how much each thing has gone up or down. It will do so in mid-February. For the moment, it is possible to orient yourself with the data of the wholesale operator of the electricity market, OMIE. According to its figures, until this Friday (two days until the end of the month) the average wholesale price of electricity is 64.12 euros per megawatt / hour. Despite those two days left, in January of last year the average price was 41.1 euros. In other words, this year electricity has been 56% more expensive in the wholesale market. Although it is not fully reflected in the bill paid by households, where consumption is barely a third of the amount to be paid, it serves to give an idea of ​​the rise that the INE will register.

The light has come to push the index out of the well in January, but it has not been the only factor. According to the INE, food also contributed to boost the rate in January, since it rose more than in the same month of 2020 (again, there is no detailed data for this item, or for any), as did the tourist packages , which fell more in January 2020 than this month, and gas prices, which increased in January compared to the decline experienced twelve months ago.

For its part, the estimated annual variation rate of core inflation (general index excluding unprocessed food and energy products) increased five tenths to 0.6%, which is equal to that of the general CPI.