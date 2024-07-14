Security deployed at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, following the attack. Evan Vucci (AP)

Reactions to the alleged attack on Donald Trump on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, range from disbelief that someone could have bypassed draconian security measures to grave concern about the escalation from verbal violence in a political confrontation to real violence, in a spiral of unknown consequences. The attack has momentarily brought Republicans and Democrats together, unanimous in condemnation. “I am horrified by what happened at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” veteran Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement. Republican Steve Scalise, number two The House Speaker, who was the target of a shooting in 2017, has said that “there is never a place for political violence.” Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the long-time Speaker of the House, also drew on her personal experience — the serious attack suffered by her husband at home, also for political reasons — to express solidarity with her opponent. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” she said.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley condemned political violence and offered her prayers for her primary rival, who Haley dropped out of in March. “This should horrify all freedom-loving Americans. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are sending a prayer to Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all those in attendance,” Haley wrote in a post on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a top Biden campaign aide, said in a statement that “violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by today’s rally.”

Along the same lines, former President Barack Obama said in a statement: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump was not seriously injured, and use this moment to recommit to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I wish him a speedy recovery.” Former Republican President George Bush said he was relieved that Trump emerged unscathed from the attack. “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe after the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their swift response,” he said in a statement.

Even billionaire Elon Musk went a step further in condemning the attack to reaffirm his support for Trump’s campaign. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the platform he owns, Musk compared Trump’s reaction, with his fist raised on stage while being evacuated by secret service agents, to the strength of President Theodore Roosevelt. “The last time the US had such a tough candidate was Theodore Roosevelt.” The businessman, who previously voted for the Democrats, made his sympathies clear: “I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery.”

In addition to the shock — a true state of shock, according to many of those attending the rally — disbelief at such an event in a venue as protected as a rally was the dominant tone. "The very idea that, somehow, someone was able to get a firearm in there is beyond me, because there was as much security as at any event where the president or former president is present," said David Urban, a former Trump campaign adviser who has directed about fifty of the Republican's campaign events. "There are magnetometers, and there everywhere", in addition to the obligatory presence of the US secret service, which is responsible for ensuring the security of the leaders, supported by state and local security forces.

Several international leaders joined in with condemnation, posting messages on social media. The X account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to travel to Washington in the coming days, wrote: “Sara and I are shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who met the Republican at his mansion in Florida on Thursday, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya also commented on the incident, saying that “violence generates more violence. I regret what is happening in the US electoral process. My solidarity with @realDonaldTrump.”