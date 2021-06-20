After three races off the podium, although with good results for the general classification, Pedro Acosta returned this Sunday to the path of triumphAfter a weekend in which he was very solid since Friday, perhaps the most consistent grand prix of the course. Of course, a consistency that was not reflected in the official training, where it could only be classified thirteenth, in any case, nothing worrisome in a category of large groups and in which much of the success is decided by resistance. And, in that sense, Acosta shows a natural ability to control Moto3 gibberish, always transmitting a feeling of absolute tranquility within so much danger. Without going any further, his Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate, Jaume Masiá, hit the ground again yesterday.

The fourth bite of the ‘Shark’ of Mazarrón was seen coming. He wanted to claim after three races off the podium. Although little by little they are taming him, he grew up in the FIM CEV and in the Red Bull Rookies Cup with that philosophy of “big door or hospital” that is so much his. He always wants to be first. And in Germany he fumbled with a champion’s bite. On lap twelve the front group was reduced to nine members, mainly due to an incident in the middle of the peloton that involved several drivers, Deniz Öncü, Lorenzo Fellon, Romano Fenati.

The peloton came back together, although three laps after an error by Jaume Masiá, increasingly nervous in the shadow of Acosta, dynamited it again, to leave it at ten for the decisive point. Izan Guevara couldn’t keep up with the pace and nine drivers were left to fight for victory. And with that panorama, the last twist was reached. There, Acosta went back to embroider it, to take his fourth win of the year (the seventh Spanish victory in eight grands prix); and Jeremy Alcoba was the one who messed it up, with an impetuous driving from which he did not win a prize but with which he left Sergio García, second overall, without options, and who finished seventh.

Kaito Toba and Dennis Foggia completed the podium, with which Acosta, who had already won in this circuit in the Rookies Cup, further enlarges his advantage in the general classification, which is 55 points over García, in a journey, that of the mazarronero, which seems to have only one possible end: the achievement of the title. Winner in three of the first four rounds of the season, not yet 17 years old, Acosta had not been on the podium since. But with his triumph this Sunday, the first since he blew out the 17 candles on the cake, he is 55 points ahead of his compatriot Sergio García, his first chaser in the World Cup classification.

Fall of Fermín Aldeguer



Much worse things were at the Sachsenring for Fermín Aldeguer, who crashed at turn 3 in the Moto2 race. Taking advantage of the fact that this weekend there was a break in Bavarian lands in the MotoE category, in which the La Ñora rider competes this year with Jorge Martínez Aspar’s team, Aldeguer was able to compete in his second Moto2 test yesterday. Again, he replaced the first driver of the Boscoscuro team for the World Championship, Yari Montela.

In his World Cup debut, Aldeguer managed to rise to 12th position (4 points) at the Mugello circuit, starting from 19th place. And I wanted to repeat yesterday at the Sachsenring. He did badly in training and had to come out of 23rd place. Yesterday, when he was pushing to overcome drivers and get into the points, he went to the ground. In any case, it is about continuing to learn. Aldeguer is only 16 years old, he leads the Moto2 European Championship and next year he has a safe place in the World Championship.

He had offers from several powerful squads, such as Ajo or Aspar, but the one who has shown the most interest is Boscoscuro and it is with whom he has the agreement. Aldeguer has valued how comfortable the La Ñora rider is with this chassis. It will occupy the Plaza de Jorge Navarro.