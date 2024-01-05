The “Sharjah Vintage Cars Festival” will launch its first session during the period from 2 to 4 next February, under the slogan “More than just cars,” organized by the “Sharjah Vintage Cars Club”, with the aim of gathering lovers and owners of unique models of old vehicles, and highlighting their importance as part of heritage. cultural and historical aspects of the Emirates and the world, and highlighting Sharjah’s role in paying attention to the culture of acquiring old cars and caring for its global heritage.

The festival includes a group of accompanying activities that attract visitors of all ages and interests, from dialogue sessions with a group of experienced and interested people, interactive workshops, areas designated for mobile restaurants, and specialized activities for children in the field of old cars, which enhances the exchange of success stories, experiences and expertise, and represents an entertaining trip. It brings together families, specialists and amateurs.

The festival, which is held under the slogan “More than just cars,” represents an ideal opportunity to learn about the history of the oldest cars owned by members of the Sharjah Vintage Car Club and an elite group of car collectors in the Emirates, interact with those with experience and knowledge in this field, and participate in various educational and entertainment activities. .

The festival also provides a platform for partnership between various parties concerned with old cars, from owners to companies and dealers, to exchange services, products and ideas about developing this increasingly popular economic and heritage sector.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Vintage Car Club, Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, stressed the importance of organizing this festival, which reflects the club’s vision and represents the beginning of an annual festival that will be a unique event for sponsoring old cars, and contributes to strengthening the role of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirates as a global destination for the heritage of old vehicles, in line with the vision of His Highness. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the emirate’s civilizational and cultural mission.

He pointed out that the festival attracts distinctive types of old cars that emulate the history of the region. The festival targets all age groups and also includes many dialogue sessions rich in direct experiences and interactive workshops, in addition to allocating areas for mobile restaurants and various activities for different groups. The festival is a major platform for communication and cooperation. Among the various parties interested in this sector, in which the Emirate of Sharjah is one of the pioneers.

He said: “We chose the festival’s slogan to express that old cars are not just vehicles, but rather they are a witness to the history and development of humanity and are a source of inspiration for fans of old cars, especially the youth group that searches for innovation and excellence. Hence, the festival seeks to provide an integrated experience for visitors that includes educational and entertainment aspects.” and commercial activities, through a diverse program of accompanying events, making the event a community, cultural and economic occasion at the same time.”