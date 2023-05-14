His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is attending the ceremony organized by the Sharjah Private Education Authority to announce the results and outputs of its qualitative program “Itqan”, and to honor the distinguished schools that were able to fulfill the requirements of the program and made tangible progress in their level.

This ceremony, which will be held in the University City Hall tomorrow, Monday, is a celebration of the distinguished schools that were able to meet the requirements of the “Itqan Program” and achieved remarkable progress in their level, which confirms that the program is considered one of the most important tools that contribute to strengthening the educational scene in the Emirate of Sharjah, and moving it to the next level. Standard levels of development and application of best educational practices at the local and global levels.

The “Mastery” program represents a field evaluation study of the quality of private schools’ performance in accordance with the framework of unified monitoring and evaluation standards at the state level. And students, schools and parents for being essential partners in the educational process.

The unified framework in the program measures the quality of school performance in 6 criteria: the quality of students’ achievements, the students’ personal and social development and innovation skills, the quality of teaching and evaluation processes, the educational curriculum, the quality of protecting and caring for students, providing guidance and support to them, and the quality of school leadership and management.

The evaluation teams in the “Itqan” program made great efforts from its launch in October of last year until March of this year, as they worked to review the documents of each school and attend its activities over 4 consecutive days, in addition to meeting with partners to analyze the results of opinion polls that are sent to students’ families. In the form of a questionnaire, followed by providing the school with a detailed report that includes areas that need improvement and its strengths, in addition to a set of recommendations, as well as classifying the school according to a six-level scale, which is “outstanding”, “very good”, “good”, “acceptable”. “,” Weak “,” Very weak.

The ceremony is considered a promising indicator of results and positive feedback, especially since many schools have shown a qualitative shift in their levels in terms of teaching methods and mechanisms for organizing activities.