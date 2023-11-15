Today, Wednesday, the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences announced the launch of the fourth session of the Scientific Research Award, which is a tool for providing a deep understanding of various contemporary security issues, as well as being an innovative method for innovating solutions to current challenges, and an important means in researching security phenomena and analyzing them according to systematic scientific methods. Noting that the total prizes amount to 350 thousand dirhams.

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Chairman of the Academy Council, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, said that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, provides unlimited support for science and scholars, pointing out that His Highness established this approach in all educational institutions in the emirate from During his interest in books, culture and scientific research, he also thanked His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Council, for his close follow-up of the work of the Academy, his direct supervision and his constant guidance to constantly improve and develop the work, praising the role of the Academy Council and its allocation of all material resources. and humanity to achieve the goals and mission of the Academy, and to enhance its position at the Arab and international levels.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of the Scientific Research Award as a tool for building knowledge and providing a deep understanding of various contemporary security issues, an innovative method for innovating solutions to current challenges, and an important means of researching security phenomena and analyzing them according to systematic scientific methods. He pointed out that the importance of scientific research lies in it being a unique and advanced tool. To stay relevant to our reality and our evolving world.

For his part, the Director General of the Academy, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, confirmed that the idea of ​​the award is based on preparing scientific research, including innovative ideas and projects in the security fields, which will be published and their results benefited from and applied, in addition to spreading the culture of scientific research at the level of researchers, students and leadership staff. the wish.

He pointed out that the objectives of the award are to encourage researchers to continue their research activities and initiatives, support the culture of creativity and innovation, present research ideas in a way that achieves excellence and leadership in police performance, spread the culture of scientific research, conduct research related to specialized security studies, and adopt the results and recommendations of the winning research and circulate them to the agencies. Police and relevant government departments to confront negative phenomena or develop the work of these institutions.

Al-Othmani added that the results of previous courses and the research presented were used to modernize the academy’s courses and create innovative training halls that provide an incubating environment for innovation and excellence, and many of their recommendations were submitted to the relevant police and government agencies.

He pointed out that the areas of the award include several levels, including the institutional level, and deals with participation from inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, provided that the research includes an appendix for a new proposal or project that has been implemented in detail within the institution, and the research specializes in the areas of drug control mechanisms, data and knowledge management, and professional talents. Virtual education, cybersecurity, protecting intellectual property rights, and preparing future leaders.

As for the second level, it is limited to the individual works of university and academie students and police leadership employees. Participation in this level can be in the field of criminal research, by submitting an innovative and creative project that serves security work in criminal research, crime scenes, or the criminal laboratory, while submitting the project as an appendix to the scientific research presented. For the prize. The second field at this level deals with security services through an innovative and creative security service project and presenting the project as an appendix to the scientific research submitted for the award.

While the third level is concerned with joint work, it requires that the research presenter be a citizen of the state, and a non-citizen has the right to apply for the award provided that he participates with a citizen in joint bilateral research. This level relates to research on strategic management, quality and excellence in security work, and the field of security confrontation. For crimes.