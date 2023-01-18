The work teams of the criminal laboratory at the Sharjah Police General Command were able to detect two new types of modern manufactured cannabis drugs, which were hidden in cosmetic packages. The use of the updated database to keep pace with the rapid development of what is happening in the world of manufacturing and promoting narcotic substances, in order to achieve the objectives of the leadership consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety, which is a new achievement added to its series of achievements.

Acting Head of the Criminal Laboratory Department, Colonel Engineer Adel Ahmed Al-Mazmi, as stated by the Sharjah Police through its official account on the social networking site “Facebook”: “The manufactured cannabinoids are synthetic compounds that can be installed in secret laboratories, and they have the same effect as narcotic cannabis, but they are more effective.” Cannabis is narcotic at a rate ranging between 80-100% once, and its use leads to death, confirming the readiness and readiness of the criminal laboratory in Sharjah in combating crime and fighting drug promotion, and dealing with developments in the field of the diversity of the drug industry and the different ways to spread it among the youth of society.