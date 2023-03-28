The Sharjah Police General Command achieved a new achievement added to its series of pioneering achievements by obtaining the accreditation of the Medical Ambulance Unit as the first police medical facility in the country serving the elderly, after fulfilling all the standards and requirements issued by the Licensing and Accreditation Department of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.
His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed the keenness to obtain accreditations in various fields that enhance the quality of life for members of society through sustainability in the development processes of its various police departments.
He pointed out that the “Sharjah Police Ambulance” as an accredited medical facility was a translation of the efforts made within the “age-sensitive public transport” initiative concerned with providing comprehensive and distinguished services for the elderly, in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the state and in line with the age-sensitive directions of the Emirate of Sharjah.
The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police stated that this accreditation is a distinguished achievement in measuring the quality of health care services in Sharjah Police and its development according to the best standards, as the Ministry of Health and Prevention is considered one of the sustainable authorities in the country in terms of the number of accredited health facilities, and the world leader in accordance with the best applied standards and practices.
