Counselor Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Chairman of the Emirate of Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated with the National Elections Committee, stressed the importance of participating in the early voting phase that began today in all electoral centers nationwide.

Bin Hanzal called on all citizens registered in the lists of electoral bodies to participate in this important national event, as their participation supports the delivery of the right person to the dome of the Federal National Council, expecting that the presence of the updated voting systems adopted by the National Elections Commission will contribute to raising the rate of national participation in the voting process.

He explained that the election center equipment at the Sharjah Chess Club is complete for those wishing to vote in person, as parking is available and smooth entry and exit, in addition to allocating a station to train voters on the voting process and assist them in the event that they are not registered in the digital ID before the voting process takes place, stressing that the voter is surrounded. With complete freedom and confidentiality when he votes for any candidate whose goals he deems appropriate to his aspirations, he is also free to test the “no one” clause among those who do not have the desire to vote.