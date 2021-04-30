In implementation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate and provide the best services to the population in a way that achieves their comfort and happiness, and in line with its strategic plan to achieve sustainability and quality of life, Sharjah City Municipality has started cooperating with strategic partners, the General Command Sharjah Police and the Public Works Department have a large-scale field campaign to cover all areas of the city of Sharjah, with the aim of following up on the cleanliness and maintenance of buildings and monitoring distortions of the general appearance and all other service violations.

The campaign was launched in the Muwailih commercial area, in the presence of Thabet Al-Tarifi, Director General of the Municipality, Assistant General Director and a number of officials in the municipality, Engineer Hind Al Hashemi, Director of the Public Services Department at the Public Works Department, and representatives of the Sharjah Police General Command.

In detail, Thabet Al-Tarifi stated that the campaign was launched in implementation of the visions and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to monitor the distortions of the general appearance and the misuse of some buildings, as the municipality formed a work team earlier to count all buildings in the city’s areas to follow up their cleanliness and maintenance with the owners and start issuing warnings and notifications and follow up on the modification of their conditions. Taking the necessary actions and violating the non-compliant, as a timetable has been set for counting these violations and taking the necessary measures regarding them.

Al-Tarifi explained that this campaign is attended by the municipal sectors in cooperation with the Department of Public Works and the General Command of the Sharjah Police, and during which work is carried out to include everything related to sanitation and distortions of the general appearance, as well as building violations and violating engineering divisions, cleaning buildings such as facades, stairs and corridors, and standing on the most prominent reasons that Lead to residents’ inconvenience, such as emitting any odors or improper use of service spaces.

For his part, Eng. Khalifa bin Hada Al-Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of the Engineering and Buildings Sector, revealed that many violations of buildings in some areas were detected, including the presence of building debris on the roofs, the presence of violating engineering divisions, the poor condition of the corridors and stairs, and the lack of cleanliness of the facades, so the municipality worked to develop a systematic and thoughtful plan. To implement the directives of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to amend and correct the conditions of these buildings, to carry out the necessary preventive maintenance, and to urge the owners and associations of owners to cooperate to implement the goals of the campaign and to avoid their exposure to any violations or fines.

He pointed out that the municipality is taking updated scientific and practical measures to raise the efficiency of buildings and increase their quality in the emirate, whether existing buildings or under construction, in line with the urban renaissance and the great development in the fields of construction and building.

In the same context, Eng. Hassan Al-Tefaq, Assistant Director-General for the Agriculture and Environment Sector confirmed that the campaign includes following up the entry and exit of sewage drainage tanks from Muwailih commercial area, and accelerating the pace of work for the sanitation project by the Works Department as it is the implementing agency for sanitation projects in the emirate. By strengthening cooperation with the department to provide all capabilities, exchange the necessary data, and develop many proposals to complete the project according to the specified timetable.

The agreement indicated that the municipality has begun to amend the entry times for tanks to the Muwailih area based on the approved permits, as they are allowed to enter during the month of Ramadan from 9:30 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon and from 11 at night until 6 in the morning, and as for the working hours after Eid al-Fitr, they will be from eight o’clock. And half in the morning until one in the afternoon and from 11 at night until 6 in the morning, and the municipality will also make the necessary coordination with the Sharjah Police General Command to follow up on the commitment of the tankers ’work during these times and to put in place certain mechanisms to monitor and control them in case they are exceeded.





