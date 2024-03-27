The Sharjah Government Media Office called on all individuals to ensure accuracy and credibility when circulating publications, to verify their official sources and not to be led by rumours.

He stressed that what is being circulated about adding the phrase “changing the call to prayer” in Sharjah is baseless and inconsistent with the religious values ​​of the emirate.

The Emirate of Sharjah is absolutely keen to adhere to religious principles, which are top priorities that are absolutely not permitted to be violated, and stresses the importance of respect, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance towards different faiths and sects in society.