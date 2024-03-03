Bank of Sharjah announced that it has selected a joint lead issue manager and bookrunner, along with other international and regional banks, for the issuance of sustainable unsecured bonds worth US$750 million for a period of 12 years, for the benefit of the Government of Sharjah.

This issuance received wide positive feedback and great interest from investors, as the value of registered orders exceeded $4 billion, which highlights the great confidence in the solidity and durability of the Sharjah Government’s fundamentals and its credit strength in the market.

This issuance was priced at a spread of 195 basis points above the yield of US Treasury bonds, which is much lower than the initial indicative price announced at 235 basis points, reflecting the strong desire for government credit by international investors (outside the Middle East), who represented 67%. Of the total demand.

Mohammed Khediri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, said that the bank played an effective role in this issuance of Sharjah government bonds, and our participation in this deal reflects Bank of Sharjah’s commitment to providing financing and capital markets solutions of a strategic nature with the aim of meeting the needs of its valued customers in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

He added that the strong response by investors led to a reduction in bond yields, which highlights their confidence in the credit of the Emirate of Sharjah and confirms the effectiveness of the structure and marketing strategy adopted by the issuance managers participating in the deal. This issuance not only reflects the wise financial management and strong economic foundations of the Sharjah government, but also confirms the experience Bank of Sharjah's capital markets and its ability to support important clients such as the Government of Sharjah.