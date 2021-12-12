The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Sharjah participated in the first session of the “Sharjah Events Festival”, which was organized by the “Sharjah Events” website, the platform of the Sharjah Government Media Office, at Al Majaz Theater on the 10th and 11th of this month, where the department opened to the festival audience from Young and old have the opportunity to get acquainted with the equipment of the fire engine, the mechanisms they work with, and the efforts they make to put out fires.

The civil defense team showed the audience, who flew in successive groups, the scenes of the nature of the firefighting work, including that the civil defense men use thermal cameras to find out the source of the fire before proceeding to direct the water hoses to extinguish the fire, and the cameras also reveal whether there is an injured person at the site of the fire.

The team explained to the public that the firefighters wear special heat-resistant suits, but they are not fire-resistant, and can handle temperatures from 700 to 800 degrees Celsius. The tasks of the firefighters are not limited to extinguishing fires, but include saving lives, dealing with dangerous materials, and initiating storming fire sites in the event of suspicion of people who need assistance and rescue, and providing them with first aid.

Members of the “Sharjah Events Festival” audience expressed their happiness at learning about the nature of the work of the civil defense men, and in turn, the members of the civil defense team thanked the “Sharjah Events” platform, which gave them the opportunity to raise awareness of fire safety rules, correct misinformation, and provide a comprehensive presentation on the tasks of Civil Defense.



