The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved its recommendations regarding the policy of the Department of Housing in the Government of Sharjah during its ninth session, which was held at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, as part of its work for its third regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The session, chaired by the Chairman of the Council, Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, discussed his recommendations regarding the policy of the Department of Housing in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report submitted by the committee for preparing the draft recommendations. Among those banks, while working to encourage real estate developers and banks to participate in government housing programs, by issuing legislation for the mortgage law and another for the real estate developers law.

The recommendations dealt with working to develop a strategic future housing policy in coordination with the Department of Statistics and relevant authorities to conduct (actuarial studies) to identify population growth and future housing needs, emphasizing the finding of sustainable housing solutions, in line with the best practices followed in this field, as well as the expansion of Establishing such complexes that provide integrated services, infrastructure and facilities, and other recommendations made by the Council in order to facilitate the citizens of the emirate to benefit from housing projects, in addition to facilitating the payment of loans to beneficiaries of government housing.



