Yesterday, the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, announced the adjournment of the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term, as the Council held 17 plenary sessions.

The Council stated that it had received 96 personal and electronic complaints, and these complaints were studied and information and statistics collected from the concerned departments and bodies, and the Council took the appropriate decisions and steps. In the competence to discuss general topics; The Council discussed the policy of four government departments and agencies, namely: “Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Department of Municipalities Affairs.” The number of applicants and seekers of speech on general issues reached 80 members.

The Council reached the adoption and issuance of 42 recommendations, which included all aspects of the policies, specializations and services of these departments provided to the public and auditors, taking into account the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Futurism. As for the legislative competence, the Council discussed seven draft laws referred by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and they are in the order of their receipt as follows: “Amending Law No. (5) of 2010 regarding real estate registration – reorganizing the Sharjah Education Council – the general budget of Sharjah government departments and agencies for the fiscal year 2023 – Organizing the Khorfakkan Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport – Reorganizing the Department of Civil Aviation – Reorganizing the Sharjah International Airport Authority – Organizing the Department of Social Services. As for the competence to ask parliamentary questions; During its plenary sessions during the current session, the Council raised four parliamentary questions that dealt with various vital issues that concern and fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the emirate’s citizens.