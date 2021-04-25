The Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints in the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah has completed its study on a draft law on human resources for the military in the regular bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah, during a meeting held this morning at the Council’s headquarters in the city of Sharjah.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al-Mazmi, and attended by Abdullah Murad Mirza, the committee’s rapporteur, Muhammad Ali Jaber Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Salih Al Ali, Ali Saeed Ali Al-Naqbi, Dr. Ismail Kamel Al-Buraimi and his successor Muhammad Boughanim, in addition to the presence of the Council’s legal advisor Yusef Hassan Al Ali and Abdulaziz bin Khadim, Deputy Director of the Legal Department And Sumaya Jassim, Secretary of the Department.

The committee examined the various articles mentioned in the draft law of articles organized in the statutory bodies, which were identified in the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Police Academy, the General Administration of Civil Defense, and any other body that is referred to by a decision from the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the draft law received and transferred from the Executive Council to the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the articles of the draft law deal with the definitions, objectives of the law, the scope of its application, planning and developing the human resources of the authority, joining them, appointment and commencement of service, and the provisions related to the terms of appointment and reappointment, loyalty oath, rights, salaries, bonuses, benefits, and others.

The articles of the draft law also include the provisions related to the controls on leave, promotions, duties, prohibitions in employment and entitlements, and other detailed articles of the law.





