Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Consultative Council approved a draft law on reorganizing the police force in the emirate of Sharjah after the introduction of a number of amendments, during its 13th session as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, which was held last Thursday at the council’s headquarters, headed by Ali Mayhad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Advisory Council .

The Council discussed the draft law on reorganizing the police force in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report received by the Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Facilities in the Council, in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Adviser Dr. Mansour Bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, in addition to the presence of Assistant Commander from Sharjah Police.