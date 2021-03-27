Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed with the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in the country, ways to strengthen economic cooperation frameworks, develop trade relations and mutual investment, and monitor opportunities in various sectors between Sharjah and Kosovo, in a way that strengthens bilateral relations and supports the interests of the business communities on both sides.

This came during a recent reception by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Awni Arifi, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the State at the Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of Raghda Hamad Tarim, member of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a number of officials the room.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing communication between the Chamber and the embassy to open areas of cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, food and retail trade, as well as following up the most prominent exhibitions and events in the two countries, and the importance of organizing joint forums that bring together businessmen, to identify the most prominent investment opportunities, and the possibility of cooperation and partnership between investors.