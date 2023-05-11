“Big Heart”, the global humanitarian organization concerned with helping refugees and the needy around the world, announced that the seventh session of the “Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees” witnessed the highest number of files submitted for participation in the history of the award, as it received 423 files from 41 countries on four continents. With 146 from Africa, 105 from Asia, nine from Europe and five from North America.

The number of files participating in the seventh session 2023 increased by 135% compared to the sixth session 2022, which received 177 files. The award has emphasized the growth and development of the award over the years, as well as its growing importance and role in highlighting humanitarian efforts around the world.

The award is organized under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Big Heart Foundation, and a prominent advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and amounts to 500 thousand dirhams ( $136,000), which is a special contribution from the Big Heart Foundation and is not counted in the donations that go entirely to help refugees and those in need around the world.

Director of the Big Heart, Maryam Al Hammadi, said: “We are proud to receive the highest number of files in the history of the award, as this remarkable increase is a testament to the importance and status of the award, and an embodiment of the growing commitment of humanitarian institutions and the international community to making change and making a tangible impact on the lives of refugees through efforts and initiatives.” Courage and innovation to help them, sincerity and dedication to support them.

She added: «We launched this award in line with the vision and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, to highlight the inspiring and influential success stories that raised the standards of creativity and excellence in the humanitarian work sector, and this is what we see achieved on the ground, as the winners of the award during the past years inspired the world to excellence. In humanitarian work through the great models that they presented to their counterparts around the world.